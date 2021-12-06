WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider David Brunick Sells 2,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
David Brunick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 4th, David Brunick sold 200 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.
WOW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 295,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
