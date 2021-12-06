Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 5,784 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $48.65 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

