Wells Fargo & Company Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. Carvana has a one year low of $219.40 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $1,710,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Carvana by 39.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $348,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

