Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Toll Brothers worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $68.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

