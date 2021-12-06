Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,220 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NICE were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,493,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NICE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

NICE stock opened at $287.86 on Monday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

