Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 25,490 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of Marcus worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 64.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.80. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

