Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Terex worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 468.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

