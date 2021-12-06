Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.48 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Capri were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Capri by 19.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Capri by 51.3% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

