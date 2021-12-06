Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 21,002 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in US Foods were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $782,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.