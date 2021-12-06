Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Desktop Metal (DM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) recently:

11/19/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

11/17/2021 – Desktop Metal is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Desktop Metal had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2021 – Desktop Metal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

10/7/2021 – Desktop Metal is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 385,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,942. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

