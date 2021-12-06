Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

NYSE SKX opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

