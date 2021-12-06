Webflix Token (WFX) Hits One Day Volume of $11.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. Webflix Token has a market capitalization of $129,415.33 and $11.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006968 BTC.

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,314,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

