Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard Sells 4,000 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $331.35 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $233.24 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.68.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Waters by 48.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Waters by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.