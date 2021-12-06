Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 262,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

WDH stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.