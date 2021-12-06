Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,032. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

