VYNE Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,689 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,975% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

