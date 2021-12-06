Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading 13.5% Higher

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) rose 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 41,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,452,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $4,325,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

