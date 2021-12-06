Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €263.21 ($299.11).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €165.32 ($187.86) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €202.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.