Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €235.00 ($264.04) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($331.46) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €263.21 ($295.75).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €1.24 ($1.39) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €165.32 ($185.75). The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €188.41 and its 200-day moving average is €202.74. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

