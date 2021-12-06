Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLPNY shares. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.