Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 110.38 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.80. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

