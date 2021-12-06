Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells $112,887.90 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
