Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells $112,887.90 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 96.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.