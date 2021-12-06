Virtue Poker (VPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $473,658.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.56 or 0.08278367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,241.21 or 1.00151052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00076791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

