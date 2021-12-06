Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $290.32 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $195.91 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.69 and a 200-day moving average of $284.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

