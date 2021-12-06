Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 200,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $183.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

