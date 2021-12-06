Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 50,100 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $65.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

