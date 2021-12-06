Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 32,400 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 514.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,536 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,697 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $596.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $631.82 and a 200-day moving average of $584.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.08 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

