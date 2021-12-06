Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

