Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 12,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $25,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $515,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.12 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

