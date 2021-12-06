Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $44.31

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.31, but opened at $42.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 31,272 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,742. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

