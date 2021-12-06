Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of VWTR opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.07. Vidler Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWTR. Amundi purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,949.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,710.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 250,597 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

