Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of VWTR opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.07. Vidler Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.
Vidler Water Resources Company Profile
Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
