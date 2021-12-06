Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Viant Technology by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 347,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 188,725 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $555.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.76. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

