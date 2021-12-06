Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $82,944.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00311560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

