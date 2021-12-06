Vetri 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $806.00 (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. Vetri has a market cap of $1.81 million and $806.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vetri has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vetri

VLD is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

