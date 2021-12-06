Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.92 million, a PE ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Veru has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

