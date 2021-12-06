Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $124,897,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

