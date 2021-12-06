Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,540,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $534,555,000 after buying an additional 392,280 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

