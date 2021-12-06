Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.