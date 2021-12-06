Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $361.42 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.02 and a 200 day moving average of $325.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

