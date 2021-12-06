Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $636.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $611.78 and a 200-day moving average of $553.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

