Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 458,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

