Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $108.30 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $87.89 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

