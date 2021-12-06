Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 112 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.98 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

