Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.24.

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

