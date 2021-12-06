Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ventas by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.