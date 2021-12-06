Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $544.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.84 million to $547.69 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

VNTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

VNTR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 336,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,250. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

