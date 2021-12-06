Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Position Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 361,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $15.70 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

