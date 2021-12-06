Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $104.00 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

