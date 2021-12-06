Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stake Boosted by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 107,986 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.45. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.83 and a 52-week high of $197.76.

