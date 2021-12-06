Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VBK stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $272.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,076. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $249.88 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.06 and its 200 day moving average is $286.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

